Marine Link
Friday, April 7, 2017

Channel Dredging to Commence in Mumbai

April 7, 2017

Dredging works for the deepening and widening of the access channel toward Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai, India is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and last for approximately two years.

 
The dredging will enable the country’ largest container handling port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, to accommodate larger container vessels.
 
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust awarded the €250 million (approximately $265 million) dredging contract to Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. in joint venture with Jan De Nul.
 
For this project a jumbo trailing suction hopper dredger will be deployed in combination with a jumbo cutter suction dredger and a large backhoe.
 
The areas to be dredged include the 35.5 kilometers long access channel and various turning basins and anchorage areas. In total more than 40 million cubic meters of sand, silt, clay and rock will be removed.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News