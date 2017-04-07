Channel Dredging to Commence in Mumbai

Dredging works for the deepening and widening of the access channel toward Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai, India is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and last for approximately two years.

The dredging will enable the country’ largest container handling port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, to accommodate larger container vessels.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust awarded the €250 million (approximately $265 million) dredging contract to Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. in joint venture with Jan De Nul.

For this project a jumbo trailing suction hopper dredger will be deployed in combination with a jumbo cutter suction dredger and a large backhoe.

The areas to be dredged include the 35.5 kilometers long access channel and various turning basins and anchorage areas. In total more than 40 million cubic meters of sand, silt, clay and rock will be removed.