The Drill Dilemma: Turning Routine Safety Drills into Lasting Lessons

Every mariner knows the routine: alarms sound, crew muster, checklists are followed, and then everyone returns to work. But the question remains—are these mandatory safety drills truly improving onboard safety, or have they simply become boxes to check? The reality is, drills often suffer from predictability and repetition, causing crews to disengage and limiting their effectiveness. This month, we explore how to transform these routine drills into impactful and fresh learning experiences by combining them with microlearning techniques that reinforce skills, enhance recall, and foster genuine safety awareness.





Realism Matters

Safety drills should mimic real-life scenarios as closely as possible. When drills are predictable, they lose their educational value. For instance, if a fire drill always occurs at the same location and at roughly the same time, crew members will anticipate and mentally prepare for it, reducing their readiness for unexpected events. Introducing variability, such as changing the location, timing, or even the type of incident simulated, helps keep mariners alert and prepared. Realistic scenarios also encourage critical thinking and improve practical problem-solving abilities under pressure.





Microlearning: Small Lessons, Big Impact

Microlearning refers to delivering training in short, targeted lessons designed for quick understanding and easy recall. In maritime contexts, microlearning can mean five-minute safety talks, brief videos shown during shift changes, or interactive flashcards distributed through mobile apps. Integrating these bite-sized lessons into daily routines can reinforce the skills and knowledge gained during full-scale drills. For example, quick quizzes about emergency response procedures, repeated regularly, significantly improve memory retention and readiness.





Effective Debriefs and Immediate Feedback

Drills without proper follow-up lose their potential to drive improvement. A structured post-drill debrief is critical. Immediately after the exercise, gather participants to discuss what went well and what needs improvement. Encourage open dialogue and constructive feedback, focusing on specific actions rather than generalities. This feedback loop not only corrects misunderstandings but reinforces learning through reflection and discussion.





Rotating Roles: Encouraging Crew Engagement



When the same individuals always lead drills, opportunities for learning and growth diminish for other crew members. By rotating leadership roles during drills, you empower all mariners to become familiar with various responsibilities. This approach boosts engagement, increases situational awareness, and creates a more knowledgeable and versatile crew, ready to respond effectively regardless of who’s present during an actual emergency.





Harnessing Technology for Training

The modern mariner’s smartphone can become a powerful training tool. Mobile apps that deliver short safety modules, daily tips, or quick safety quizzes offer convenient ways for mariners to engage with training materials at their own pace. These apps can track progress, identify gaps in knowledge, and adapt to individual learning needs. Additionally, providing digital resources such as short videos or scenario-based simulations enhances traditional drill programs, making them more engaging and impactful.

Practical Implementation

Here are actionable steps to immediately improve your onboard safety training:

Vary drill scenarios regularly to avoid predictability.

Use daily microlearning modules to reinforce critical information.

Implement structured debrief sessions immediately following drills.

Rotate crew roles frequently to ensure broad-based knowledge.

Leverage mobile and digital technologies for continuous training reinforcement.

By combining realistic, varied drills with regular microlearning reinforcement, maritime organizations can transform routine safety drills into meaningful learning opportunities. Not only does this approach increase engagement and retention, but it also cultivates a proactive safety culture onboard.

Thank you for reading, and until next time, sail safely!





About the Author: Heather Combs is the newly appointed CEO of Ripple Operations and AdonisHR.







