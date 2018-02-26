Marine Link
Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Ocean Rig Signs New Drilling Contract with Tullow Namibia

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 26, 2018

Ocean Rig Poseidon. Photo: Ocean Rig

Ocean Rig Poseidon. Photo: Ocean Rig

 Ocean Rig UDW, an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that it has signed a new drilling contract with Tullow Namibia, for a one-well drilling program plus options for drilling offshore West Africa

 
The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2018 and to be performed by the Ocean Rig Poseidon.
 
Pankaj Khanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "We are pleased to announce additional work for the Ocean Rig Poseidon. The rig is currently transiting to Walvis Bay, where it will remain in "ready-to-drill" state and continue to be actively marketed for employment."
 
Ocean Rig is an international offshore drilling contractor providing oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializing in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News