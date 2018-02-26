Ocean Rig Signs New Drilling Contract with Tullow Namibia

Ocean Rig UDW, an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that it has signed a new drilling contract with Tullow Namibia, for a one-well drilling program plus options for drilling offshore West Africa.

The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2018 and to be performed by the Ocean Rig Poseidon.

Pankaj Khanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "We are pleased to announce additional work for the Ocean Rig Poseidon. The rig is currently transiting to Walvis Bay, where it will remain in "ready-to-drill" state and continue to be actively marketed for employment."