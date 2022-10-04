Marine Link
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 4, 2022

Illustration only - Credit: freddytb Foto/AdobeStock

Illustration only - Credit: freddytb Foto/AdobeStock

Danish police have over the weekend received reports of drone activity near the Roar gas field in the North Sea, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.  

The Roar field is next to Denmark's largest gas field, Tyra, both of which are operated by TotalEnergies.

Denmark has, like some other countries in the region, raised its emergency preparedness level for its power and gas sector after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe leaking gas into the Baltic Sea had been subject to sabotage. 

The French energy company said last week it had observed "unauthorized drone activity" near one of its other offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea, the Halfdan B field.

TotalEnergies could not immediately be reached for comment. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Welcome to a Dying Industry (1988)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week