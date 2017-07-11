Aumann Named CEO of Oman Drydock
Stephan Aumann has been appointed by ASYAD (formerly Oman Global Logistic Group) board of directors as the new CEO of the Oman Drydock Company S.A.O.C. in Duqm/Oman.
Aumann assumed the role June 15 and replaced the former CEO Jin Han Lee (DSME), who advised at the end of 2016 that he would be stepping down.
With a bachelor's degree in naval architecture and a master degree in industrial engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Kiel/Germany, the 50-year-old German Aumann brings 20 years of senior management experience with overall P&L responsibility within the international maritime industry, especially in the ship repair and conversion as well as the oil and gas business.
Stations of his career are spanning around the globe: Curacao Drydock Company, Curacao/Netherland Antilles, Blohm & Voss Shipyards, Hamburg/Germany, Topaz Engineering in Dubai/UAE, Damen Ship Repair, Gothenburg/Sweden and the family owned Theodor Buschmann Shipyard in Hamburg/Germany. Aumann is a past member of the executive board of the German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association (VSM), the biggest European maritime association.