Friday, January 5, 2018

DryShips Adds Fourth VLGC

January 4, 2018

File Photo: DryShips Inc

 DryShips, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that it has taken delivery of its fourth high specification very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuilding.

 
The VLGC will be employed under a fixed rate time charter with ten years firm duration to an oil major trading company. 
 
The Company expects a total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $103.8 million.
 
DryShips has now taken delivery of all of the 17 vessels it has  acquired since the beginning of 2017.
 
The Company owns a fleet of 35 vessels comprising of (i) 12 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 2 Aframax tankers; (vi) 1 Suezmax tanker; (vii) 4 Very Large Gas Carriers and (viii) 6 offshore support vessels, including 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.
 
