DryShips Adds Fourth VLGC

DryShips, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that it has taken delivery of its fourth high specification very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuilding.

The VLGC will be employed under a fixed rate time charter with ten years firm duration to an oil major trading company.

The Company expects a total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $103.8 million.

DryShips has now taken delivery of all of the 17 vessels it has acquired since the beginning of 2017.