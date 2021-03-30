DSC Dredge Announces New Marlin Class Dredge Design

Reserve, La.-based cutter suction dredge manufacturer DSC Dredge has unveiled a new version of its Marlin Class dredge currently under construction and slated to become available in mid-2021.

The newly designed 14-inch underwater pump mining dredge is equipped with a 1,125-horsepower EPA Tier 4-compliant diesel engine and offers 65-foot dredging depth capability. Notably, the dredge is completely transportable via both trucks and intermodal shipping containers.

DSC Dredge said its Marlin Class dredges have been its most popular over the last year. The dredges are designed for deep mining applications and aggregate deposits, and the Marlin’s deep digging capability is made possible by the use of an underwater pumping system with a high torque cutter drive assembly. Digging depths range from 35 feet to more than 200 feet, and discharge sizes range from 8 inches to more than 24 inches.

While the Tier 4 engine is new to the latest dredge design, the Marlin Class dredge is still available with lesser tier engines, DSC said.

Each Marlin Class dredge can also incorporate all of DSC’s newly released technology including bottom visualization system DSC Vision and maintenance management platform Dredge Rx.