DSC Dredge Hires Duplantis in IT Role

DSC Dredge announced it has welcomed Mitchell Duplantis as the newest member of its information technology (IT) team.

As a former IT support analyst and helpdesk specialist, Duplantis brings experience in applying technical and problem-solving skills to improve both team and organizational performance and the ability to leverage existing technology with internal resources to facilitate DSC achieving its technological goals. He joined DSC Dredge on October 26, 2021

As IT specialist for DSC, Duplantis supports the company’s network and technology operations, ensuring the department provides efficient and effective technical support service. He reports directly to IT director Richard Groce who stated, “In the IT field there are many areas and a lot of persons who say they can but can’t. From inception I could tell that Duplantis was the natural fit and candidate to join DSC’s IT department. Not just because he has the experience, credentials and drive to do so, but also because he has a passion for customers, users, colleagues and the industry. I am inspired to be able to work alongside him, he has proven to be a great support for the department and DSC; his technological skills and willingness to learn is commendable and we look forward to all he has to offer in the future.”

“When I first applied for the position, I didn’t realize I was applying to one of the leading technology companies in the dredging industry – from their patented equipment to groundbreaking technology – and upon learning, this was big for me. Every day since I joined DSC I feel honored to have been chosen and look forward to being part of this incredibly exciting team for many years to come,” Duplantis said.

Duplantis graduated with a Bachelor’s in Computer Information Systems from Nicholls State University in 2018 and received the Phi Eta Sigma award for achieving an outstanding GPA during his first year of college.