DSC Dredge Promotes Meyers to General Manager

Reserve, La. based DSC Dredge on Tuesday announced the promotion of Waldon Meyers to the position of General Manager.

Meyers began his journey with DSC in 1991. After gaining experience in the oil field from 1996 to 2004, he returned to DSC, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and skills. “Waldon has proven that hard work and dedication pays off and it shows at his Site, in his Workers and Quality. I’m very happy for Waldon and look forward to seeing where Waldon takes the company in the future,” said Nicky Giarrantano, VP of Manufacturing.

Throughout his tenure at DSC, Meyers has earned numerous certifications and undergone extensive training, including All Welding, AWS, Safety, CPR, Lock Out Tag Out, and Management Training. His career trajectory at DSC is a testament to his versatility and expertise, having held positions such as helper, 1st Class Welder in Structural & Pipe, 1st Class Fitter in Structural & Pipe, Millwright, Blasting, Painting, Operating Cranes, Heavy Equipment, Fitter & Welder Foreman, and Director of Production.

Bob and Bill Wetta, brothers and co-owners of DSC Dredge, said, "Waldon has been an integral part of DSC's growth and success. His dedication and expertise are unparalleled. He has always been a key person in overseeing our Poplarville facility, and there are no doubts that he will continue to lead our Poplarville team."