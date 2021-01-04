DSME Delivers Newbuild LNG Carrier to Nakilat

Qatar-based shipping company Nakilat said Monday it has taken delivery of a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Global Star built by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The 173,400 cubic meter capacity Global Star will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat. It is the second out of the four LNG carrier newbuilds to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture of Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%).

The series' first newbuild, Global Energy, was delivered in May 2020. The delivery of all four ships will bring Nakilat’s fleet to 74 vessels, or just under 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity.

Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti said, “Nakilat welcomes a new addition into our world’s largest LNG fleet, a technologically-advanced newbuild that allows us to provide additional capacity and flexibility to our customers and gives us a greater competitive edge in this dynamic marketplace.

“Nakilat has been demonstrating remarkable accomplishments with the completion of fleet management transition for seven LNG carriers and delivery of one newbuilds within a year, tactfully executing its strategic long-term growth as part of the efforts to optimize costs hence maximize returns for our shareholders.” he added.

“We have seen a shift in terms of management and vessel technology in the industry, which we have taken into consideration,” Al Sulaiti said. “Constructed in South Korea, the four modern vessels each have a cargo carrying capacity of 173,400 cubic meters, equipped with some of the most advanced and environmentally sound technology with in the market today, with two of them being equipped with ME-GI while the other two with X-DF propulsion technologies. These vessels also feature an optimized hull design and employ other advanced technologies which help to strengthen Nakilat’s position as the leading transporter of clean energy.”