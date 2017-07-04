Marine Link
Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Dunkirk Plans LNG Fueling Station

July 4, 2017

Image: Port of Dunkerque

Image: Port of Dunkerque

 Dunkirk's LNG terminal and Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque have signed an agreement for the development of an LNG supply station.

 
The use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by shipping and road vehicles has grown significantly in recent months with new projects (orders for ships, LNG supply stations, etc). 
 
Dunkerque-Port and Dunkerque LNG are convinced of the role that LNG will play both at sea and on land in reducing greenhouse gas and particle emissions.
 
Dunkerque-Port and Dunkerque LNG have signed a partnership agreement for the development of a station to supply LNG to tank trucks.
 
Under this agreement Dunkerque-Port will support Dunkerque LNG in its undertaking to build and then operate the supply station, as part of a larger project to set up a LNG provisioning service by land and sea in the port of Dunkirk, so making LNG available on the market.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News