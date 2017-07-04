Dunkirk Plans LNG Fueling Station

Dunkirk's LNG terminal and Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque have signed an agreement for the development of an LNG supply station.

The use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by shipping and road vehicles has grown significantly in recent months with new projects (orders for ships, LNG supply stations, etc).

Dunkerque-Port and Dunkerque LNG are convinced of the role that LNG will play both at sea and on land in reducing greenhouse gas and particle emissions.

Dunkerque-Port and Dunkerque LNG have signed a partnership agreement for the development of a station to supply LNG to tank trucks.

Under this agreement Dunkerque-Port will support Dunkerque LNG in its undertaking to build and then operate the supply station, as part of a larger project to set up a LNG provisioning service by land and sea in the port of Dunkirk, so making LNG available on the market.