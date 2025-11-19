Dutch Shipyard Taps the Power of Robotic Welding

Next Generation Shipyards (NGS) in Lauwersoog has taken a major step toward modernizing its production line with the installation of a new state-of-the-art robotic welding system, technology that the yard says will boost efficiency, improve weld quality, and strengthen its competitive position in the specialized workboat market.



The nature of shipbuilding has historically limited the usefulness of welding robots, which are typically designed for repetitive, standardized production environments. According to the company, that barrier has now been broken.

The new welding robot, enabled by fully digital work preparation, eliminates the need for manual programming of each individual weld. Once the shipyard selects the component or structure to be worked on, the robot automatically determines and executes the full welding sequence. For the yard, this represents a significant shift.



“Automation in single-piece production has always been a challenge,” NGS said. “This technology finally makes it feasible.”



The result is more consistent weld quality, fewer production variances, and improved reliability across the build cycle. It also enhances safety and working conditions for welders, reducing exposure to fumes and minimizing the physical strain traditionally associated with manual welding.



Importantly, the technology is expected to play a valuable role not only in newbuild projects, but also in ship repair and refit work—particularly during prefabrication stages.



NGS says the robot will help streamline operations by making the production process cleaner, more efficient, and less dependent on repetitive manual labor. Welders at the yard will increasingly take on supervisory and higher-skilled roles in managing automated systems rather than performing every weld by hand.



The company notes these improvements support its broader mission of combining advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship to elevate the standards of contemporary shipbuilding.