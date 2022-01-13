Dutch Windship Company Opens Funding Round

EcoClipper, a shipping company which has developed a wind-driven, emission-free cargo ship, has started to raise capital in cooperation with blockchain partner Bondex, to fit out a sustainable fleet.

Founded in 2018, EcoClipper plans to launch retrofitted and purpose-built sailing vessels capable of carrying cargo and passengers on a variety of international routes. The company has developed a series of shipping lines: Trans-Atlantic, Eastern, Trans-Pacific and Global. Recently, it was announced that EcoClipper will start operating on the North Sea.

A series of investment tranches are offered through certificates in the EcoClipper Coöperatie U.A. The first tranche is aiming for €140,000, to purchase the first retrofit vessel. The second and third tranche will bring the financing to almost one million Euros. Follow up rounds will become larger as the community of the company grows. Investments for the first tranche start at 50 certificates for a total price of €350. Investors in the early rounds purchase certificates for a discount, while also investing in the future growth of the company.

CEO and founder, Captain Jorne Langelaan said, “At the end of last year, during the climate talks in Glasgow, it became obvious again that if we want a livable future all our industries need an immediate and absolute transition to sustainability. With EcoClipper, words are put into practice and everyone is invited to join and invest in shipping propelled by the power of the wind.”