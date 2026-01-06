Dutra Group Reshuffles Top Management

The Dutra Group, a California-based heavy civil marine contractor, has made a series of senior executive promotions across its core operations and newly acquired subsidiary, as it strengthens management capacity to support long-term growth.

Bryan O’Sullivan has been appointed chief operating officer of the Dutra Group. An 18-year company veteran, O’Sullivan previously served as vice president of marine construction and will now oversee multiple divisions including dredging, marine construction and environmental restoration, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Harry K. Stewart.

“I want to thank Bill Dutra, Executive Chairman and Harry Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer for this opportunity and the trust that they have in our team,” O’Sullivan said.

John (JC) Krause was promoted to senior vice president of the dredging division. Krause joined Dutra in 1996 and has led the dredging business since 2001. He will report to O’Sullivan and continue overseeing day-to-day operations.

The company also named Ryan Abood chief operating officer of Hanford ARC, a newly acquired, wholly owned subsidiary focused on ecological restoration and heavy civil construction. Abood will continue as vice president of Dutra’s Delta Division and report to O’Sullivan.

In addition, Steven J. Lee was promoted to senior vice president of the equipment division. Lee joined Dutra in 1995 and has led the equipment department since 1998. He will report directly to Stewart.