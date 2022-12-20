Eagle Bulk to Transfer Listing to the NYSE

Stamford, Conn. based dry bulk shipping company Eagle Bulk Shipping on Monday announced it will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company said it expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on January 4, 2023 under its existing ticker symbol, “EGLE”. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market close on January 3, 2023.

Eagle's CEO Gary Vogel commented, “We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and have our shares trade alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our U.S.-listed peers within the maritime/shipping space. We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders.”