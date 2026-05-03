IMO Progresses Net Zero Framework

The Marine Environment Protection Committee of the IMO concluded its 84th session with a commitment to rebuild consensus on global shipping emissions.

Nearly 100 delegations took the floor this week to voice their views on the adoption of “mid-term measures” to address GHG emissions from ships - known as the IMO Net-Zero Framework - with multiple proposals tabled on how to take forward negotiations.

The Committee agreed to establish an intersessional Working Group to resolve various concerns and drive broader convergence on a global measure ahead of MEPC 85 in six months. Member States will be able to submit new amendments and adjustments to the draft amendments previously approved.

Two inter-sessional meetings will be scheduled (1 to 4 September and 23 to 27 November) ahead of MEPC 85 (30 November to 3 December), as well as a one-day expert workshop on “chain of custody” models, which track fuel origin and movement of fuels across the supply chain, ensuring emissions are properly traced and verified.

The second extraordinary session of MEPC (adjourned last October) is scheduled to resume on 4 December, subject to discussions at MEPC 85.

Closing the meeting, held from 27 April to 1 May 2026 in London, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said: “We are back on track, but we have to rebuild trust. I encourage you to maintain this momentum through your intersessional work and to prepare submissions that can bring the membership together.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Thomas A Kazakos, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), said: "The constructive dialogue that has taken place this week is hugely welcome, although it is clear that many Member States are still unable to adopt a global regulatory framework unless further adjustments are made.

“The shipping industry is fully committed to achieving the ambitions of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy and has already delivered substantial GHG emissions reductions. It is vital that governments move towards adoption of a comprehensive fit-for-purpose global framework as soon as possible to enable the industry to further accelerate its rapid transition to alternative energy sources.

"We therefore welcome the decision to convene additional negotiations in September to which ICS intends to contribute ideas on a possible way forward to achieve the necessary support amongst all Member States.”

T&E reports the meeting as having ended with the Net Zero Framework intact despite a week of pressure and delay tactics from the US. While the US and its allies successfully pushed for a tactical delay of the discussion until autumn, the EU and other ambitious countries refused to abandon the Framework.

Felix Klann, Shipping Policy Officer at T&E said: “It’s a relief that the Net Zero Framework survived, but the IMO can’t let delays become the new normal. Now is not the time for setting up compromises that water down the deal or kicking the can down the road. This would only be helping Trump and his petro-friends to finish the job. Ambitious governments must use the extra time to reaffirm their commitment to a real deal for net-zero. We cannot settle for a weak agreement that rubber-stamps the status quo when climate action is most needed.”



