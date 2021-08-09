"Early Bird" Registration for 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium ends soon

The University of Houston’s College of Technology will host the 12th Annual Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS 2021), in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences, from November 2-4, 2021, at the at the University of Houston’s Student Center-South.

The Maritime Risk Symposium is an annual three-day conference in which government and maritime industry leaders, port representatives, researchers, and solution providers convene to examine current and emerging threats to maritime security. Through presentations, panels, and open forums, the 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium will be organized into five tracks, highlighting the areas of:

Decarbonization and the Transition to Green Technologies

Autonomous Vessels and Systems

Maritime Cybersecurity

Security and Resilience of the Maritime Supply Chain; and

The Arctic Maritime Domain

Registration is $198 per person through September 1, and $300 per person after. Attendance will be capped at 240 conference attendees.