East Java Multipurpose Terminal Opens for Business

ICTSI has officially opened its East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) in Lamongan Regency, Indonesia.

The terminal has a 300-meter quay line, deep water draft of 13.5 meters (LAT), a 500-meter swinging basin and handling equipment for bulk, project and containerized cargo. It also has two of the largest post-Panamax mobile harbor cranes in East Java.

Situated in Lamongan Regency 60 kilometers west of Surabaya City, the multipurpose facility sits within the 80-hectare Lamongan Shorebase complex, which supports Indonesia’s specialized offshore oil and gas industry.

Patrick Chan, EJMT chief executive officer, said: “Strategically located in Terminal Umum Tanjung Pakis – Pelabuhan Brondong, alongside Lamongan Shorebase, the new terminal will provide another option for our customers in Lamongan, Tuban, and as far as Central Java, serving both their domestic and international trade requirements. Backed by a deep-water berth and the largest mobile harbor cranes in East Java, our customers can now deploy larger vessels, allowing them to load more cargo and reduce their overall costs per unit by calling at EJMT.”

David Lim, Eastern Logistics chief executive officer, highlighted EJMT’s impact for the oil and gas sector: “With new international liner connectivity, our oil and gas clients can import materials directly to Lamongan Shorebase, reducing both transit time and logistics costs. Our heavy lift deck and advanced crane infrastructure enable efficient handling of heavy-lift cargo, supporting energy sector projects across Indonesia, including wind farm installations and offshore platform development.”

The 500-hectare I-Sentra industrial park developed by Jakamitra, situated adjacent to EJMT, offers ample space for new investments with direct and easy connectivity to the port to further grow East Java’s industrial sector.

EJMT is a joint venture between ICTSI and East Log Holdings, an Indonesian company specializing in offshore oil and gas supply bases.



