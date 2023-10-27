Eastern Launches First Offshore Patrol Cutter USCGC Argus

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

The lead ship in the U.S. Coast Guard's Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program, USCGC Argus (WMSM-915), was launched and christened during a ceremony at Eastern Shipbuilding Group's Nelson St. Shipyard in Panama City, Fla.

Attended by more than 3,000 guests, the event featured a keynote address delivered by Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) is one of the service’s highest acquisition priorities and is absolutely vital to recapitalizing the capability provided by our legacy fleet of 210-foot and 270- foot Medium Endurance Cutters (MEC),” Fagan said.

The vessel was christened by ship sponsor, Captain (Ret.) Beverly Kelley, the first woman to command a U.S. military vessel, before being side- launched from shore into the water

“We are proud to christen this first of class national security asset in front of her crew today,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “With each milestone we reach, our employees are constructing the most advanced and capable ship the U.S. Coast Guard has ever seen.”

The Coast Guard intends to commission up to 25 Heritage class OPCs over the next two decades as replacement for its its aging fleet of 270-foot and 210-foot medium endurance cutters. Capable of deploying independently or as part of task groups, the new 360-foot OPCs will be used for missions such as law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction and search and rescue operations. Each will have a range of 10,200 nautical miles at 14 knots and a 60-day endurance period.

Eastern’s initial OPC award in 2016 was for ships 1-11, but the Coast Guard later modified the contract after Hurricane Michael landed a direct hit on Eastern’s shipyard in 2018.

“We have overcome unprecedented challenges to arrive at this pivotal moment to witness this spectacular vessel enter the water for the very first time. People are only just beginning to see what this vessel is truly capable of and like the steel forged on her, we will not compromise,” D’Isernia said.

In 2019, the Coast Guard revised its OPC acquisition strategy and opened a competitive bid process for OPCs five and through 15. Last year, Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA was awarded a contract to build up to 11 OPCs.