Eastern Pacific Shipping to Trial Starlink Service

Marlink is adding Starlink LEO connectivity to Eastern Pacific Shipping’s (EPS) existing smart hybrid network as the Singapore-based ship manager looks to enhance business operations and seafarer wellbeing services fleetwide.

The Starlink service will initially be trialed onboard selected vessels. A Marlink customer since 2016, EPS has progressively adopted digital solutions to support the efficiency and safety of its operations. EPS is currently undergoing unprecedented growth with an expanding orderbook increasing the fleet size to 21m DWT under management. To manage this growth in a fast-changing environment, EPS is shifting its culture from managing ships to leading people. Supporting this culture shift is the EPS Life at Sea Program – a robust initiative designed to improve the long term mental and physical wellbeing of its 6,000 strong workforce.