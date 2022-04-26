Eastern Shipbuilding to Build U.S. Coast Guard’s Fourth Offshore Patrol Cutter

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has won a contract with the U.S. Coast Guard to start construction of the fourth Heritage Class offshore patrol cutter (OPC), the future USCGC RUSH (WMSM 918).

The offshore patrol cutter will form the backbone of the service’s future fleet around the world.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG), in collaboration with its partners, produced the winning design of the offshore patrol cutter and was awarded detailed design and construction of the first hulls in 2016. The new offshore patrol cutter designs will replace the service’s 270-foot and 210-foot medium endurance cutters, which are becoming increasingly expensive to maintain and operate.

"This follow-on award signifies the OPC team and our partners continue to provide quality craftsmanship and unparalleled service. We have a focused vision to support the OPC Program with shipbuilding excellence and provide the country with a long-term industrial capability that can produce exceptional vessels that support national security interests,” said Joey D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group expects to christen the first vessel this year, is nearly halfway through completion of the second vessel, and will host the keel authentication of the third OPC in a few weeks. The pace of production accelerates with each vessel that comes online, ESG said.

Construction is taking place at ESG’s Nelson Street Shipyard in Panama City, Florida, a facility that is optimized for multi-hull construction of the Offshore Patrol Cutter and dedicated to supporting the U.S. Coast Guard.





