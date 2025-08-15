Eastern Shipbuilding Gets Go-Ahead from WSF for Three Hybrid-Electric Ferries

Eastern Shipbuilding Group received the Notice to Proceed from Washington State Ferries (WSF) to build two with an option for an additional 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries for the State of Washington. This milestone follows the first competitive bid for ferry construction in more than 25 years for the nation’s largest ferry system.

“This is an exciting milestone in bringing new hybrid-electric ferries to our fleet,” said David Sowers, Washington State Ferries’ Electrification Program Administrator. “These vessels will not only incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in shoreside charging and battery storage to cut diesel-generated emissions, but they will also provide dependable service for the communities who rely on us every day.”

“We are honored to move forward with Washington State Ferries on this historic initiative,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “We are deeply committed to delivering world-class vessels that reflect the best of American shipbuilding, innovation, and environmental stewardship.”

The hybrid/electric vessels have a length overall of 409’-6” with an 83’-2” beam and a hull depth of 24’-6”. They will be certified to transport 160 standard-sized passenger vehicles and 1500 passengers. With a draft of 16’-6”, the ferries will achieve a speed of 17 knots at full load and are designed to interface with all existing WSF dock facilities.

Captain Bob Meredith being interviewed in the pilothouse

News crews gathered in the Wenatchee pilothouse to interview Captain Bob Merideth about the new hybrid-electric vessel's return to service.

Image courtesy ESG