EBDG Power Barge to Feature Wärtsilä Dual-fuel Methanol Engine

Wärtsilä announced it is teaming up with Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) to advance EBDG’s Clean Harbor Alternative Mobile Power (CHAMP) Barge design.

This partnership introduces a cost-effective solution to reduce emissions from large vessels in situations where traditional shore power is not available and features Wärtsilä's dual fuel methanol engine technology, the partners said.

The floating mobile platform offers a power range of 6 to 16 Megawatts, utilizing green methanol as its source. It enables cold ironing for vessels, whether they are docked or anchored, for up to two weeks before refuelling becomes necessary.

As a U.S. Coast Guard inspected vessel, it eliminates the need for shoreside permitting or infrastructure and offers the flexibility of easy repositioning to suit operational requirements.

Additionally, the CHAMP Barge can serve a dual role as an "in-field" charging station for electric harbor tugs and smaller service vessels. Equipped with a 1-megawatt fast charging system and an impressive 10 Megawatt-hours of reserve capacity, it streamlines the recharging process in the operational area, eliminating the necessity for lengthy journeys to and from the dock and negating the expense of pier-side charging infrastructure.