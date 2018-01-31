Data Models for Maritime E-Business

Effective global electronic data exchange for ships entering and leaving ports depends on standardized and harmonized practices for data exchange.

This can include data models which define and format data which might be transferred between automated systems, such as for export, import and transit. Such systems will be key to implementing IMO’s Facilitation Convention requirements on electronic data exchange from April 2019

IMO participated in the World Customs Organization (WCO) Data Model Project Team meeting (22-26 January) in Brussels, to receive updates on the latest work by the WCO.

The WCO Data Model supports the implementation of a “single window” for electronic data exchange, as it allows the reporting of information to all government agencies through the unique way it organizes regulatory information.

IMO, WCO, UN/CEFACT, ISO and other stakeholders also participated in a dedicated focus group on the revision of the IMO Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic Business, which provides guidance and standardised forms for electronic exchange of information on cargo, passengers and crew, for ships, carriers, port authorities, customs, terminals, consignees and other parties in the supply chain . The Focus Group refined the contents of the draft revised Compendium, identified new issues to be addressed, and discussed additional coding possibilities.

The Focus Group also identified some data elements related to the electronic transmission of data, that should be included in the updated IMO Compendium. An update on progress with the revision will be presented to the next session of IMO’s Facilitation Committee in June 2018.

Under a partnership agreement between IMO and WCO, WCO has responsibility for the technical maintenance of the Compendium, including liaison with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the global focal point for trade facilitation recommendations and electronic business standards (UN/EDIFACT).

IMO’s Julian Abril attended the Data Model Project Team meeting and the Focus Group on the IMO Compendium.