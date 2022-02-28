Echandia Opens Branch Office in Norway

Swedish battery systems for maritime electrification company Echandia announced its intention to expand in the Norwegian market through opening of a new branch office helmed Roy Storeng, who was recently hired to lead business development.

Echandia is a developer of zero-emission energy solutions for heavy-duty maritime electrification, with customers in Europe, Asia and Oceania, including Cochin Shipyards, building the world's largest fleet of electric ferries in Kochi, India, and Damen in the Netherlands. The company delivers heavy-duty battery and fuel-cell systems and proprietary, lightweight battery racks and system architecture.

Storeng brings to the role extensive experience from the maritime industry, with leading business development positions at Wärtsilä, GE Transportation and Bertel O. Steen.

According to Echandia, Storeng's appointment in Norway marks an important company milestone. A front-runner in maritime electrification, Norway is an important market and will continue to lead the way on the path to a zero-emission global fleet. Of the total number of fully electrified vessels globally, as much as 36% is operating Norwegian waterways.

"Entering Norway is an important milestone for Echandia. Norway is an important shipping country with a rapidly growing market for electrification in the maritime sector," said Magnus Eriksson, CEO and founder of Echandia. "With Roy in charge of our expansion, we are in a great position to establish our presence and meet the demands on this market."

Storeng said, "Cutting emissions in the maritime sector is one of the transport industry’s greatest challenges. Echandia is lowering the environmental footprint within the sector by providing world class technology in battery and fuel cell systems for maritime applications. I look forward to joining the Echandia team, and to contribute with my experience and expertise to develop Echandia’s solutions for a sustainable transport industry."