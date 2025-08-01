Eco Marine Power Launches Evaluation of Solar Technologies Onboard Ship

Eco Marine Power Co., Ltd. announced that it has commenced evaluation trials of its updated solar power system known as Aquarius Marine Solar Power, and the first of several photovoltaic (PV) module technologies.

The trials, planned to run for 12 to 18 months, aim to demonstrate the practicality and performance of the updated solar power system in real maritime conditions, supporting the shipping industry’s transition to greener operations and enhanced sustainability.



The first solar module technology to be evaluated is from Merlin Solar Technologies Inc. Merlin Solar panels deliver durability and reliable performance and are engineered to withstand tough and sub-optimal conditions for lasting power. Merlin glass and non-glass panels have the performance and reliability of mono-crystalline silicon technology together with the advantages of being flexible, light weight, and enable peel and stick deployments.

The solar panels were fitted by Aries Marine to specially design frames previously installed on the ship. Further equipment will be installed during the following months including additional and different types of PV module technologies from other manufacturers.