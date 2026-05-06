EcoNavis Appoints Neil Logan as Executive Chair

Ship technology pioneer EcoNavis Solutions has appointed Neil Logan as Executive Chair, formalizing a more hands-on leadership role as the company prepares to scale up operations and expand across global maritime markets.

Logan has been involved with EcoNavis since the company’s formal University spinout in August 2025. His initial advisory role has now transitioned into an executive position, reflecting both the company’s progress and the increasing operational demands associated with scaling technologies internationally.

With experience in building and expanding technology-led businesses, with leadership roles at Lockheed Martin, the Data Lab, and later Incremental Group, a company he co-founded and took to a successful exit valued at USD$238 million (£175 million), Logan will focus on developing EcoNavis’ operational and internal infrastructures. This includes developing the back-office systems, and delivery capabilities in support of the company’s expanding orderbook and global customer base.

“As Executive Chair my role will be to ensure the business has the right behind-the-scenes ‘scaffolding’ in in place,” said Logan “In any rapidly growing company, it is the operational foundations, the back-office systems, that determine long-term success. Our focus is on putting these systems and structures in place so we can deliver at scale without detriment to reliability and customer trust.”

However, Logan emphasized that while the company's "design chops" remain firmly in the UK, its focus is entirely global. The company has recently strengthened operations in Greece and is currently finalizing agency agreements in Singapore and the Middle East.