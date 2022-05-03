Edda Wind's Newbuild CSOV Sets Off for Sea Trials

Edda Wind's Edda Breeze Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) started sea trials over the weekend, Gondan Shipbuilders, the Spanish shipyard that built the vessel, said Tuesday.

The CSOV left the Eo estuary to set course for the Port of Gijón, where it will remain for the next few weeks to complete its sea trials program.

The vessel built for the Norwegian shipowner Edda Wind AS has a length of 88,3 m and a beam of 19,7 m. It has been designed by Salt Ship Design, and it is prepared for the installation of zero-emission hydrogen technology. The preparations for future zero-emission propulsion systems are made possible by Enova SF funding, a Norwegian government enterprise responsible for the promotion of environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy.

With accommodation for 120 people, 93 technicians, and 27 crew members, the vessel will support the charterer Ocean Breeze during its operation at the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in Germany.

The vessel will feature automated equipment including a 3D Motion Compensated Crane and a motion-compensated gangway with a maximum range of 28 meters for personnel transfer and an integrated elevator with a capacity of up to 26 persons.