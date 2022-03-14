Edda Wind's SOV Edda Breeze Named at Astilleros Gondan

Edda Wind's new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) was named Edda Breeze during a ceremony at Astilleros Gondan Shipyard in Spain, on Saturday.

The purpose-built CSOV is designed for emissions-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system. The 88.3-meter-long vessel will serve as mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. It can accommodate up to 120 persons in total.

Edda Breeze is almost completed and is now being prepared for sea trials followed by installation of the gangway system before commencing operations at Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in the German North Sea in July.

The contract with Ocean Breeze at Bard 1 Wind Farm commenced in the second quarter of 2021 and has a firm period of 11 years. The contract is currently being served by Edda Fjord before Edda Breeze will be delivered in second quarter 2022.