EDF Backed EUROGUARD Project Sets Sail in Estonia

The European Defense Fund (EDF)backed EUROGUARD project has officially kicked off in Estonia as Europe seeks to bolter its sea defense capabilities.

The project's primary objective is to develop a modular and semi-autonomous surface vessel platform equipped with a remote control system. The initiative aims to enhance Europe's maritime defense capabilities while promoting cooperation and innovation in the field.

The collaborative venture involves 23 companies and research institutions from 10 EU member states, including France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Sweden and Estonia, and is spearheaded by the Estonian shipbuilding company Baltic Workboats. The total budget for the project is 95 million euros, with 65 million euros from the EDF and 30 million euros contributed by participating countries and companies.

“The participation in the project and leadership of the consortium is both a great honor as well a huge responsibility that allows Baltic Workboats to demonstrate it cutting edge technology and competence as a shipbuilder as well as learn new technologies,” said Margus Vanaselja, the CEO of Baltic Workboats.

The prototype vessel's capabilities will be determined through multi-year research and development activities. The vessel is expected to exhibit autonomous navigation, obstacle and threat detection, collision avoidance and other mission-specific tasks. Modularity is a key principle, allowing the vessel to be assembled based on specific needs or tasks. The propulsion system is also set to undergo innovation, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Baltic Workboats, responsible for constructing the test vessel, will conduct all work at its Nasva factory in Saaremaa. Sea trials of the prototype will take place in Estonian waters, in collaboration with the Estonian Navy, with the goal of completing testing by the end of 2027.

Francisco Casalduero, the Defense Development Program project manager at the European Commission’s Directorate General for Defense Industry and Space, said, “The EDF funded four-year project aims to enhance cooperation between European defense industries as well as allows the sea defense of Europe reach to a new level due to the next-generation design, adaptable for various missions, would enable the application of this type of ship in different naval command and support roles the modular and state-of-the-art ship design.”

The EDF, backing initiatives like EUROGUARD, aims to strengthen the European defense industry and promote research and development, fostering unified defense capabilities across Europe. This four-year project is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of maritime defense in the region.