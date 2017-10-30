MOL Develops Mariner Safety Education Tool

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines announced that it has developed a mariner safety education tool goggle, which uses virtual reality (VR) technology created by Tsumiki Seisaku.

The tool relies on VR technology to replicate various training scenarios and work operations, until now a difficult task, offering a new level of realism and immersion. It works on easily portable VR goggles, which make it possible for seafarers to train safely regardless of location, onboard or in an office or training center.

This tool will increase seafarers' safety awareness and contribute to the elimination of onboard industrial accidents caused by unsafe behavior in actual operation by using VR technology and defining safety measures. Initially the training content focuses on preventing accidental falls, a major cause of injuries, and will be expanded to cover other training needs.

MOL will introduce the tool to more vessels while expanding the range of simulated experiences to provide more training in onboard safety.

MOL strives to increase safety awareness among mariners who are on the front lines of vessel safety, aiming at safe, stable cargo transport as it forges ahead to become the world leader in safe operation.