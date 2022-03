Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore said Friday it had won a contract for its Veritas Viking seismic vessel.

The deal, with an undisclosed client, is for a bareboat charter for 100 days with options for extensions.

The 93,4 meters long vessel was built in 1998.

"The vessel will be mobilized from its current location at Bømlo and is scheduled to commence the bareboat contract ultimo April 2022," Eidesvik Offshore said.