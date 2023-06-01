Eidesvik Offshore to Sell Three Laid Up Seismic Vessels

Eidesvik Offshore has entered into agreements to sell its three remaining seismic vessels, Veritas Viking, Vantage, and Viking Vision, to two separate buyers.

All the vessels are in lay-up and treated as held for sale in the company accounts. Eidesvik Offshore did not say who the buyers were.

The company will, at completion of the sales, expected during this summer, recognize a total gain of approximately NOK 63 million (currently around $5,6 million).

Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik commented: "We are pleased to announce the sale of these non-strategic assets with a solid gain. The sale will further improve an already strong balance sheet.”



