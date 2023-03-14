Eimskip, Ernst Russ JV Acquires Secondhand Containership

A joint venture between Eimskip and Ernst Russ AG has acquired a secondhand containership. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The vessel, to be named Bakkafoss, was built in 2009 and has a slot capacity of 1,025 TEU.

Scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2023, the vessel will be chartered out to Eimskip for a period of up to three years, serving the company's North American route.

With this investment, the partners are expanding their portfolio of operated ships, which currently includes seven containerships, through the companies Elbfeeder and Feederstar.

Currently, Eimskip operates four vessels on the North America route, but the company said it plans to reduce the number of vessels by one while maintaining similar capacity with the new addition of the larger vessel.