Eimskip Names New CFO

Iceland-based shipping and logistics firm Eimskip has appointed María Björk Einarsdóttir as CFO, to take over from Egill Örn Petersen, who has decided to resign due to personal reasons.

Egill Örn Petersen, who has been the CFO of Eimskip since the beginning of 2019, will take another position within the finance department.

María Björk Einarsdóttir has, for the last seven years, been the Managing Director of Alma íbúðafélag (previously Almenna leigufélagið) one of the largest real-estate companies in Iceland which she has led from its foundation.

She has a B.Sc. degree in Engineering Management, majoring in finance, from Reykjavík University and she is a licensed securities broker. María Björk Einarsdóttir will join Eimskip in September and Egill Örn will remain as CFO until then.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, Eimskip CEO, said: "María Björk has successfully led extensive and demanding projects in her previous role and earned a good reputation as a young and performance driven manager.

"She will broaden the experience and knowledge in Eimskip’s Executive Management Board which is positive and in line with the Company’s journey. I want to use this opportunity to thank Egill Örn especially for his valuable work as CFO and I am pleased that we will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise going forward."