Electric Hybrid Vessel Electramar Delivered to AtoB@C

AtoB@C Shipping in mid-December took delivery of Electramar, the first vessel in its series of 12 highly energy-efficient plug-in hybrid vessels. These vessels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to the present generation of vessels. Shore power connectivity and a large battery installation provide superior fuel efficiency and the possibility to minimize noise and emissions while in port.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of green shipping with these innovative vessels that combine high efficiency, flexibility and sustainability. Electramar is the first of many vessels that will help us achieve our vision of being the most responsible and reliable partner for our customers and stakeholders,” said Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping and Chairman of the Board of AtoB@C Shipping.

The vessels are optimized for a wide variety of bulk and breakbulk products. Thanks to the crew accommodation and the bridge at the bow, the vessels have a long unobstructed deck, which enables loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than present vessels in the fleet.

“We have designed vessels that answer to the demand we foresee in our trading areas. Our customers' need for a modern and sustainable fleet is increasing day by day and we are happy to respond to this demand with these vessels,” said Commercial Director Frida Rowland.

The second vessel in the series, Stellamar, was launched on October 1, 2023. Every other vessel in the series of 12 next-generation electric hybrid vessels will be sold to the company established by the pooling investor group.