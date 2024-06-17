Electrical Issues Close Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam
Electrical issues have forced the closure of a lock and dam on the Upper Mississippi River near Minneapolis, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' St. Paul District announced on Monday.
The Corps said its crews are working to fix the issues, which are affecting the fourth dam gate at the Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam.
The Corps said the lock and dam will be closed to vessel traffic until further notice but that it hopes to resume service as soon as possible.