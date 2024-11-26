Electrostatic Attraction: Milestone Order for Unique Coating Application

PPG announced its 50th order for the electrostatic application of marine fouling control coatings, to be carried out on the VLCC SIDR, a 336-m oil tanker operated by Bahri Ship Management at the Asyad Drydock Company shipyard in Oman, using PPG NEXEON 810 antifouling coating on the hull.

PPG introduced electrostatic coating application to the shipping industry just over a year ago, and the technique is designed to provide an increased transfer efficiency compared to airless spraying, with significant reductions in overspray and waste.

Conventional fouling control coatings are generally not suitable for electrostatic application. However, the formulation of both PPG Nexeon antifouling and PPG SIGMAGLIDE fouling release coatings allow them to be sprayed electrostatically. Electrically charged paint particles are precisely guided towards the grounded surface of the vessel, leading to an even distribution and the formation of a uniform and ultrasmooth, long-lasting film layer.

In a recent project, EDR Antwerp shipyard confirmed a 40% reduction in overspray with the electrostatic application of PPG Sigmaglide coating on a RoRo passenger vessel from Stena Line.



Watch Marine Matters: The MarineLink Podcast where EDR Antwerp Shipyard's Philippe Trouillard, Commercial Manager, discusses, among other things, new electrostatically applied paint in the drydock which has shown the potential minimize overspray and save 40% in paint applied.







