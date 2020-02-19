Elengy Acquires Fosmax LNG

Elengy, a subsidiary of French energy group Engie, has acquired French energy group Total's 27.5% stake in Fosmax LNG, owner of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Fos Cavaou in southern France.



Elengy now owns 100% of its three LNG terminals: Fos Cavaou, Fos Tonkin and Montoir-de-Bretagne. Until now Fosmax LNG was owned 72.5% by Elengy and 27.5% by Total Gaz Electricité Holding France (TGEHF).



The acquisition of the shares is financed mainly by an increase in Elengy’s capital reserved for the Société d’Infrastructures Gazières (SIG). The SIG now owns close to 18% of Elengy’s capital, with the balance being held by GRTgaz.



For Elengy, the European leader in LNG terminals, and for its shareholders, this acquisition reflects the ambition to increase the industrial development of its sites at Fos-sur-Mer: Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin, at a time when LNG enjoys a new boom to support ecological transition.



In May 2018, Elengy and Fosmax LNG started works on adapting the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal for LNG bunkering service.



Total will retain its regasification capacity of roughly 5.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) at the terminal, which is equivalent to around 90% of its overall capacity. The sale was part of Total’s divestment plan to raise $5 billion in 2019-2020.