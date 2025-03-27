Elevated Pressure Technology Reduces Energy Needs for Liquefied CO2 Storage

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC), a subsidiary of NYK and Knutsen Group, has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for the design of liquified CO2 carriers that stores and transports liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) at ambient temperature but elevated pressure.

The new carrier uses cargo tank technology developed by KNCC to transport LCO2 in a stable state. Since there is no need to cool the LCO2 to cryogenic temperatures, it is easy to handle and potentially reduces energy and costs during liquefaction.

NYK, KNCC and ENEOS Xplora have developed a Floating Liquefied Storage Unit (FLSU) that combines the cargo tank technology with the Isenthalpic Expansion Cooling & Liquefaction Process. This process has been researched and developed in collaboration among the three companies.

This FLSU concept liquefies and temporarily stores CO2 that has been collected and transported as gas in an onshore facility making it ready for further transport by LCO2 carrier. By combining elevated pressure, which has the potential to reduce the energy required for liquefaction, and adopting the process, which is expected to be simpler and more compact than conventional cooling methods, it has become possible to install a liquefaction plant on a floating structure.

ClassNK has issued an AiP for this following a review based on the Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships, 'Part PS', 'Guidelines for the Design of Floating Liquefied Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Production, Storage, Offloading and Regasification Units', etc.

Tetsuo Yamada, Executive Vice President, ENEOS Xplora, said: “The Floating Liquefaction Storage Unit concept was developed with the aim of assisting in resolving the challenges faced by many emitters, such as land use constraints and costs associated with liquefaction, in the realization of CCUS.

“In August of 2024, we successfully conducted a demonstration test of the Isenthalpic Expansion Cooling & Liquefaction in collaboration among the three companies and have now obtained Approval in Principle for this concept. This achievement allows us to take another significant step forward in the development of this innovative concept and, ultimately, in the societal implementation of CCS.”



