Elliott Bay Design Group Hires Cardella, Laduke

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) s aid it has hired two new employees to fill positions of retiring employees.

Joseph Cardella joins the company as a project manager and is based out of the Covington, La. office. He will lead and manage diverse marine projects along the Gulf Coast, supporting clients with their engineering needs.

Cardella has over 13 years of experience as a naval architect and project engineer within the maritime field. He has design expertise in the offshore maritime industry, developing various mobile offshore drilling units and more recently floating wind turbine concepts for the emerging renewable energy market. Joseph has a Bachelor of Science in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of New Orleans.

Jacob Laduke joins the team as the IT manager and is based out of the Seattle office. He will manage the information technology of the company, while developing strategic objectives, adapting evolving software and hardware, and supporting day to day business and application functions. Laduke has worked in the IT field for 16 years, most recently with FEMA, and brings a wealth of knowledge in computer systems and network administration.