Elomatic and Indigenous Works Partner in Canada

Elomatic, an international consulting and engineering company with expanding operations in Canada, has established a strategic partnership with Indigenous Works (IW), a prominent national Indigenous not-for-profit organization with a mandate to support the employment and inclusion for Indigenous peoples, throughout Canada.

Established in 1998, Indigenous Works has significant expertise in developing inclusive labor market solutions and employer workplace inclusion strategies for Canada’s major industrial sectors. Serving as a bridge between companies and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, Indigenous Works is dedicated to supporting employers in their efforts to improve their Indigenous workplace inclusion performance to ensure Indigenous people secure long-term and meaningful careers. The skilled trades sector offers significant opportunities for Indigenous peoples and employers throughout Canada, aligning with the organization’s mission to create pathways for economic participation and growth.

In 2022, Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards awarded Elomatic Consulting Inc. a major contract to provide engineering and design services for the Canadian Coast Guard’s Polar Icebreaker project. This Polar Class 2 vessel, which is scheduled for delivery in 2030, stands as a leading example of the National Shipbuilding Strategy in action, demonstrating Canada’s commitment to advancing its shipbuilding capabilities.

Elomatic’s partnership with Indigenous Works supports a comprehensive strategy aimed at increasing Indigenous participation in the skilled trades labor force, in recognition of the importance of these trades to Canada’s shipbuilding and aerospace industries. This investment is made through Elomatic’s commitments under Canada’s Industrial and Regional Benefits (IRB) policy.



