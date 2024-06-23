Emanuele Grimaldi Re-Elected Chairman of the ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Board of Directors has unanimously re-elected Emanuele Grimaldi, President and Managing Director of Grimaldi Euromed SpA, as Chairman of the Board.

Grimaldi will continue as Chairman for another term of two years.

“I am deeply honored to have been re-elected as Chairman of the ICS for another two years. It is a privilege to be part of this important association and the great work and progress being made for our industry. We have made good stead with our proposals to help meet the IMO net zero targets by or around 2050 and continue to work with UN bodies on the biggest issues impacting the maritime sector.”

During Grimaldi’s first term as ICS Chairman, he was integral in the formation of the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs) initiative. Grimaldi has also focused his attentions on the biggest challenges in the industry including increased protectionism, digitalization, seafarer recruitment and retention, and seafarer safety during the global geopolitical conflicts including the conflict in Ukraine and the current Red Sea crisis.

Grimaldi added: “We are navigating through very contentious geopolitical times, which has seen shipping and our innocent workers caught in the crosshairs of conflicts in the Middle East. This comes on top of the conflict in Ukraine and the attacks on merchant shipping in the Red and Black Seas have jeopardized the safety of our seafarers and disrupted trade. This is unacceptable and we will continue to shine a light on the heart of our industry – our seafarers.”

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, said: “We are delighted that Mr Grimaldi will continue to steer the ICS for another two years. We look forward to continuing to work closely to drive meaningful change for the industry, facilitating trade and supporting our seafarers. There is much to be done but under Mr Grimaldi’s leadership I am confident that we will evolve with the industry and further advance the maritime sector.”

During the ICS Annual General Meeting, the ICS Board of Directors elected Metin Duzgit, from the Turkish Chamber of Shipping, as a new Vice-Chairman of the ICS, and Martin Kröger, CEO of the German Shipowners’ Association, was elected ICS Chair of the Marine Committee.



