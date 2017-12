Providing eco-services is a key strategic axis of CMA CGM Environmental Policy. Since 2010, CMA CGM has developed different eco-services such as an Eco-Calculator or personalized carbon reports : “My Carbon Footprint”.

With My Carbon Footprint, CMA CGM provides a unique and premium service to customers allowing to monitor CO2 emissions and improve green supply chain, based upon case studies including a door-to-door multimodal dimension.

In September 2017, an additional step has been taken with the voluntary audit of our carbon reports by an independent third party ( KPMG ).