Marine Link
Saturday, January 17, 2026

Empire Wind Granted Preliminary Injunction, Construction to Resume

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 15, 2026

The christening of the US-built service operations vessel ECO Liberty in June 2025 (Credit: Brian Young/Equinor)

The christening of the US-built service operations vessel ECO Liberty in June 2025 (Credit: Brian Young/Equinor)

The underlying lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s December 22, 2025 suspension order will continue to proceed.

Empire Wind will now focus on safely restarting construction activities that were halted during the suspension period. In addition, the project will continue to engage with the U.S. government to ensure the safe, secure and responsible execution of its operations.

Empire Wind is being developed under contract with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to deliver a critical new, near-term source of electricity for New York and bolster grid reliability at a time of rapidly growing demand. Once completed, the project would provide enough power to electrify approximately 500,000 homes in New York.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Data's Emerging Role in Vessel Performance Optimization

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week