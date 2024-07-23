Energy Workforce & Technology Council Supports New Energy Act

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council has signaled its support for the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024, introduced by Senate Energy & Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin (I-WV) and Ranking Member John Barrasso (R-WY).

The two lawmakers on the Senate energy committee introduced the legislation on Monday. It is designed to speed permitting of power transmission, mining and liquefied natural gas export projects.

"I am encouraged by the bipartisan permitting reform package introduced by Senator Manchin and Senator Barrasso. At a time when energy demand in the United States continues to increase, it is imperative that we build out significant energy infrastructure to meet this need,” said Energy Workforce President Tim Tarpley. “This legislation is not just necessary; it is critical to our nation's energy future. Without it, we risk falling behind in global energy leadership and innovation.”

Tarpley continued: “Achieving this build-out in a timely manner will not be possible without permitting reform. Critical projects are delayed for years due to unwarranted legal challenges and bureaucratic red tape. Additionally, the legislation addresses the critical need to end the disastrous LNG permitting pause which threatens the energy security of our closest allies during a time of war. It is my hope that both sides of the aisle will support this important piece of legislation and pass it into law before the end of this Congress. The future of American energy security depends on it."



