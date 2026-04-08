Energy Workforce & Technology Council March Report Shows Rebound in Energy Services Employment

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council released its March 2026 jobs report, showing a modest rebound in energy services employment following declines earlier in the year.

Energy services employment totaled 627,018 jobs in March, an increase of 1,877 positions from February, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and Energy Workforce analysis.

March’s gains reflect a measured increase in activity across the sector, as companies continue to operate with discipline while responding to improving market conditions.

At the national level, the U.S. labor market also strengthened. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 178,000 jobs in March, significantly exceeding expectations following a weaker February. The rebound signals renewed momentum across the broader economy.

“March’s job gains are a positive sign, but they come in a still-volatile environment,” said Energy Workforce President Molly Determan. “Service companies are responding carefully, balancing near-term opportunities with ongoing uncertainty in global markets and policy. That discipline is shaping how and when companies add to their workforce.”

Determan noted that workforce trends remain closely tied to policy clarity and global market conditions.

“Energy services companies are responding to a dynamic environment shaped by policy decisions, global demand, and geopolitical developments,” she said. “As always, U.S. production plays a critical role in providing stable, reliable energy for our country and for our friends and allies abroad, and the workforce behind it is essential to delivering that strength.”

Energy Workforce will continue monitoring employment trends and advocating for policies that support competitiveness, stability, and long-term workforce growth across the U.S. energy services sector.