Anemoi’s Wind-Assisted Rotor Sails Pass Eight-Year Operational Milestone (Video)

Anemoi Marine Technologies’ Rotor Sail wind-assisted propulsion system has completed more than eight years of continuous commercial operation after M/V Afros successfully passed its second intermediate dry dock survey.

The survey, conducted by Lloyd’s Register in China in April, confirmed the structural integrity and operational condition of the vessel’s four Rotor Sails, Anemoi said.

The 64,000-deadweight-tonne Ultramax bulk carrier Afros became the first bulk carrier fitted with Rotor Sails when the system was installed in 2018.

According to Anemoi, the sails have completed 154 voyages, delivering fuel savings of 1,340 tonnes and reducing well-to-wake carbon dioxide emissions by 4,980 tonnes while maintaining operational availability above 95%.





The company said the installation also reduced the vessel’s IMO Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) rating by about 4.2%.

“The successful completion of Afros’ second intermediate survey is a landmark moment not only for Anemoi, but for the wider wind propulsion sector. Independent confirmation from Lloyd’s Register after more than eight years of operation demonstrates that Anemoi Rotor Sails are not simply an innovative decarbonization concept, they are a durable, practical and commercially deployable technology for the global fleet.

“This level of long-term operational validation significantly reduces uncertainty for shipowners considering wind-assisted propulsion and reinforces the role Rotor Sails can play in improving vessel efficiency and supporting compliance with tightening emissions regulations,” said Nick Contopoulos, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Anemoi.

Wide view of M/V Afros in dry dock, showing the vessel’s Anemoi Rotor Sails and cargo handling areas (Credit: Anemoi)

“Since it entered service, Afros has served 32 different charterers, which shows that its Rotor Sail system is welcomed by commercial customers and has been no hindrance to operating on the spot market. We are naturally pleased with the clean bill of health for the Rotor Sail system and positive about earnings and emissions saving potential for the remainder of the vessel’s active life,” added Nikos Apodiakos, Managing Director of Blue Planet Shipping.

“One of the key issues with any maturing technology is its long-term durability and reliability in real-world conditions. We are therefore very satisfied to report no issues during our recent survey of the Rotor Sails on M/V Afros, which represents an important example of successful long-term operation of wind-assisted propulsion systems,” noted John Prosilias, Lead Client Relationship Manager at Lloyd’s Register.