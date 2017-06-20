Energy-efficient Shipping in South African Curriculum

Maritime educators from South Africa are taking part in an International Maritime Organization (IMO) training workshop to introduce the topic of energy-efficient ship operation into their teaching curriculums.

The workshop, taking place in Durban (19-20 June) was developed under the Organization’s GloMEEP project and supports maritime training institutes to deliver the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers.

The course consists of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience for crews being trained and, thereby, to help contribute to a reduction in fuel consumption on ships and cutting associated greenhouse gas emissions

The training is being carried out by a team of IMO consultants and hosted by the Department of Transport of South Africa. It is the latest in a series of IMO national workshops of this kind – the previous one having taken place in Georgia in May this year.