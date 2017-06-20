Marine Link
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Energy-efficient Shipping in South African Curriculum

June 20, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Maritime educators from South Africa are taking part in an  International Maritime Organization (IMO)  training workshop to introduce the topic of energy-efficient ship operation into their teaching curriculums. 

 
The workshop, taking place in Durban (19-20 June) was developed under the Organization’s GloMEEP project and supports maritime training institutes to deliver the IMO Model Course 4.05 to seafarers.
 
The course consists of lectures, interactive exercises and videos to enhance the learning experience for crews being trained and, thereby, to help contribute to a reduction in fuel consumption on ships and cutting associated greenhouse gas emissions.
 
The training is being carried out by a team of IMO consultants and hosted by the Department of Transport of South Africa. It is the latest in a series of IMO national workshops of this kind – the previous one having taken place in Georgia in May this year.
 
