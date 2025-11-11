ENFORCER Vessel to Strengthen Netherlands Coastguard Fleet

Earliest mid-2026, the Netherlands Coastguard will be strengthened with ENFORCER, a Damen FCS 5009 vessel. This vessel will be deployed to ensure the continuity of general coastguard duties in the North Sea. ENFORCER will provide additional support until the new generation of Coastguard ships goes into operation.

The duties of the Coastguard have expanded in recent years. The Rijksrederij (the Government Fleet Agency, part of Rijkswaterstaat) has therefore issued instructions for the charter of ENFORCER. With this modern vessel, the Coastguard will maintain its capability to perform their general activities in the North Sea.

ENFORCER will be owned by Multraship, which will therefore also be responsible for the vessel’s nautical crew and maintenance. The vessel will be under the operational command of the Dutch Coastguard.

Thanks in part to the axe bow developed by Damen and Delft University of Technology, the vessel has a top speed of 27 knots (50 kilometers an hour). In addition, ENFORCER has two high-speed tenders for inspections and enforcement at sea. The ship also has a towing system and a fire extinguishing installation.

Multraship already supplies the Rijksrederij with three Emergency Response and Towing Vessels (ERTVs). The addition of ENFORCER builds on this alliance between government and maritime partners.